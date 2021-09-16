ATLANTA (CBS46) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the theft and vandalism of American and POW flags that were part of the American Legion's "Avenue of Flags" display for Sept. 11 in Dalton.
The Dalton Police Department says a large group of people were hanging out on top of the BB&T parking deck late Friday night (Sept. 10).
Most of them left by midnight but three cards were still there at 2 a.m. when three other people arrived on foot.
After riding skateboards, the group went downstairs and began taking the flags and throwing them into trees and bushes.
One person was recorded carrying a flag while riding a skateboard.
Nine flags are missing. The approximate value of the stolen and damaged flags is about $800.
Police say they know that not everyone who was present was involved by they are looking for the skateboarder and the people in the three vehicles that were still present at the time of the incident.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Det. Clinton Travis at 706-278-9085, extension 9-231.
