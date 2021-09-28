PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Detectives in Paulding County are trying to identify skeletal remains discovered on a rural piece of land off Mt. Olivet Road in west central Paulding County last week.
They were discovered by the property owner on Sept. 22. Paulding County detectives have asked the GBI for their help. Detectives and agents are currently comparing all local missing person cases as well as the missing person cases in surrounding jurisdictions in hopes of identifying the remains.
If you have any information regarding this case, or think this could be a missing person from another jurisdiction, please contact Detectives and/or Agents. Information can be relayed to Detectives and Agents via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division tip line at (770) 443-3047 or by using the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Remember, your tips can remain anonymous through our tip line or mobile app.
