Andrew Kramer

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Georgia Bureau of Investigation appointed anthropologist has been called in to assist with the recovery and processing of skeletal remains located on Friday.

The human remains were located in the 4100 block of Brown's Bridge Road. According to Gainesville Police, the remains appeared to have been at the location for some time. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

