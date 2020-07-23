DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are searching for answers after human remains were discovered Thursday morning on the side of a road in Lithonia.
Just after 7 a.m. police responded to the grim discovery near Hillandale Drive and Lithonia Industrial Blvd. Investigators say the remains were were located inside a container with sheets.
The identity and cause of death has not yet been determined.
