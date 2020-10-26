Skeletal remains have been located in the search for a Metro Atlanta 16-year-old, said authorities Monday evening.
Investigators have been searching for Anthony "AJ" Haszleton, Jr. since his April 16 disappearance. The teen was last seen at his Decatur home. His 2005 Black Honda Civic Coupe with Georgia tag #RUR1584 was also reported missing.
On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed remains were located along Highway 15 South in Greensboro, Georgia. The remains will be sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification.
Together GBI and DeKalb investigators are working on a possible link between the remains and the missing teen.
GBI also shared that Charli Rey Ramos, 19, was arrested and charged with malice murder and concealing the death of another person.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
