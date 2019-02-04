DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)- Police have released a photo of a man they are attempting to identify in reference to a report of a suspicious activity.
The incident occurred in the 100 block of Kings Highway November 28, 2018 around 7 p.m.
In the complaint, a woman told authorities she answered a knock at her door and she opened the door believing the man at her door was a police officer. The man immediately put his foot within the crack of the door so it could not be closed and began questioning her about her vehicle which was parked in her driveway
The man stated the vehicle might have been connected to recent robberies in the area. The woman reported the man never verbally stated he was an officer but he gave the appearance of one, wearing clothing that was tactical in nature and wearing a gold badge on his hip.
The male was described as white, approximately 5'9”-5'10”, stocky build, low hair cut with a mustache and wearing black tactical clothing.
If you recognize this person, have any additional information or experienced a similar incident, please contact Inv. Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or 678/553-6664.
(0) comments
