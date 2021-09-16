ATLANTA (CBS46) — Unidentified remains found in 1982 in the woods near Stone Mountain have finally been identified, according to Gwinnett Police.
A female skull was found off Deshong Drive. At the time, it was believed that the remains had been there for 6 to 10 years.
Recently, a woman named Janis Adams submitted her DNA to a law enforcement database.
Adams had spent her entire life up wondering what happened to her mother, who disappeared in the early 1970s. She did not know if her mother had abandoned her as an infant or had been murdered.
Her father, uncle and brother also had no knowledge of the missing woman.
In March 2021, Det. Dorminy with Gwinnett Homicide Unit shipped the skull to Othram Labs to have them generate a DNA profile.
That profile was then matched with Adams, who identified her mother as Marlene Standridge.
On Aug. 25, Adams met with officers at police headquarters to speak with Det. Dorminy. A sample was obtained from Adams at that time.
In September, Othram Labs confirmed that the DNA matched.
Watch CBS46 at 11 p.m. tonight for more on this story
The police department is still trying to solve the mystery behind the skull. If anyone has information or knew Marlene Standridge, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.