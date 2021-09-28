BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) — The female skull found near Hamilton Mill Road in Buford on April 11 has been identified and a man has been arrested for murder.
The skull belongs to 32-year-old Brittany Davis, who was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina. The Gwinnett Medical Examiner's Officer and Greenville Police were able to identify the skull through the South Carolinami Law Enforcement Division.
ORIGINAL STORY: Gwinnett police discover human skull in Buford
Michael Wilkerson, 42, has been arrested for her death. Wilkerson, who is also from Greenville, was living in Lawrenceville at the time of his arrest. He will be extradited to Greenville.
Davis was reported missing from Greenville by her family in March 2020.
The motive for Davis' death is still unknown and the Greenville Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
