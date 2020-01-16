Grand Rapids Drive v College Park Skyhawks

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: Tra-Deon Hollins #22 of the Grand Rapids Drive goes to the hoop against the College Park Skyhawks during the third quarter an NBA G-League game on January 15, 2020 at The Gateway Center in Atlanta, GA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/NBAE via Getty Images)

 Scott Cunningham

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) It was a balanced effort for Grand Rapids as seven players scored in double figures to lead the Drive over the Skyhawks 101-96.

Devon Bailkman led all Drive scorers with 16 points and Tra-Deon Hollins added 11 points and 16 assists as Grand Rapids improved to 14-11 on the season.

College Park was led by Nick Ward, who scored 22 points and pulled down 18 rebounds.

The Skyhawks are at 15-11 on the year. They'll travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.