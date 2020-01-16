COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) It was a balanced effort for Grand Rapids as seven players scored in double figures to lead the Drive over the Skyhawks 101-96.
Devon Bailkman led all Drive scorers with 16 points and Tra-Deon Hollins added 11 points and 16 assists as Grand Rapids improved to 14-11 on the season.
College Park was led by Nick Ward, who scored 22 points and pulled down 18 rebounds.
The Skyhawks are at 15-11 on the year. They'll travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Capital City Go-Go on Friday.
