COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) The Westchester Knicks continued their solid play on the road, knocking off the Skyhawks 113-94 in College Park Thursday night.
Lamar Peters scored 21 points and Andrew White III added 20 as the Knicks improved to 6-5 on the road this year. Westchester is just 3-6 at home.
Ivan Rabb chipped with 13 points and pulled down a game-high 20 rebounds as the Knicks improved to 9-11 on the season.
Nick Ward led the Skyhawks with 17 points and 13 rebounds. College Park falls to 11-10 on the year.
The Skyhawks are back in action on Sunday at 2 p.m. when they'll host the Lakeland Magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.