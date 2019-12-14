EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) – The College Park Skyhawks basketball team is giving back this holiday season.
The players spent the day Saturday wrapping presents, writing Christmas cards, and delivering food to families living on the Southside.
The team collected the donations over the past few weeks during Skyhawks home games. It's all part of the NBA Cares "Season of Giving" initiative.
Skyhawks shooting guard Jordan Sibert said the team appreciates the opportunity to be in Atlanta playing on team.
“[We] just want to give back to the community and show that we appreciate everything they do for us,” he said.
The Skyhawks are the G-league affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Click here to view the schedule. All home games are broadcast on PeachtreeTV.
