OSHKOSH, WI - JANUARY 30: Cat Barber #12 of the College Park Skyhawks dribbles against the Wisconsin Herd during an NBA G-League game on January 30, 2020 at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)