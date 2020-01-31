College Park Skyhawks v Wisconsin Herd

OSHKOSH, WI - JANUARY 30: Cat Barber #12 of the College Park Skyhawks dribbles against the Wisconsin Herd during an NBA G-League game on January 30, 2020 at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

 Gary Dineen

OSHKOSH, WI. (CBS46) Cat Barber scored 33 points and Jordan Sibert added 25 as the College Park Skyhawks pulled off a huge road win against the first-place Wisconsin Herd, 126-118.

Three other Skyhawks scored in double figures as College Park improved to 17-15 on the year, 7.5 games behind the Herd.

Jaylen Adams led Wisconsin with 21 points, one of five Herd players to score in double-digits. Wisconsin fell to 23-6 but remain two games in front of second-place Maine.

The Skyhawks have a week off before they host the Delaware Blue Coats at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, February 7.

