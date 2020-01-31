OSHKOSH, WI. (CBS46) Cat Barber scored 33 points and Jordan Sibert added 25 as the College Park Skyhawks pulled off a huge road win against the first-place Wisconsin Herd, 126-118.
Three other Skyhawks scored in double figures as College Park improved to 17-15 on the year, 7.5 games behind the Herd.
Jaylen Adams led Wisconsin with 21 points, one of five Herd players to score in double-digits. Wisconsin fell to 23-6 but remain two games in front of second-place Maine.
The Skyhawks have a week off before they host the Delaware Blue Coats at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, February 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.