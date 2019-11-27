COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The College Park Skyhawks are asking fans coming to the next four home games to bring canned food and perishable items for donation to help the team's food drive benefitting the local non-profit, "Reaching Out 4 You."
Fans are asked to bring canned food and non-perishable items to the next four Skyhawks upcoming home games, beginning with the team’s back-to-back contests on Nov. 29 and 30. The drive will continue Dec. 3, as College Park takes on the Greensboro Swarm at home, and will conclude on Dec. 8. Collection bins will be placed outside the Gateway Center Arena’s main entrances.
The initiative continues Dec. 14 when members of the Skyhawks will deliver the donations to Reaching Out 4 You. Members of the team will also package non-perishables to be distributed throughout South Metro Atlanta communities.
[The Skyhawks are a broadcast partner with PeachtreeTV where you can see the team's home games this season!]
“The city of College Park and the surrounding communities have been so supportive of our team being here,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Noel Gillespie. “Our goal is to give back, and support the community that has supported us."
Reaching Out 4 You serves low-income individuals around south Metro Atlanta by providing resources necessary for success including job training, education, addiction assistance, and other tools.
The Skyhawks have put together a 3-3 record so far this season as the NBA G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. The team's next game is November 29th's match-up with the Canton Charge.
