Slack confirmed Monday morning that customers may be experiencing trouble connecting to the popular business communication platform.
The company issued this statement on Twitter:
"Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing."
The outage comes as many return to work on the first workday of the new year. It is unclear what caused the outage or when the service is expected to be restored.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
