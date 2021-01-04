Salesforce To Purchase Popular Messaging Platform Slack For 27 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 01: A bicyclist cycles past a Slack logo outside its headquarters on December 1, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Cloud-based enterprise software company Salesforce announced on Tuesday that it will purchase the popular workplace-chat app for $27.7 billion. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

 Stephen Lam

Slack confirmed Monday morning that customers may be experiencing trouble connecting to the popular business communication platform.

The company issued this statement on Twitter:

"Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing."

The outage comes as many return to work on the first workday of the new year. It is unclear what caused the outage or when the service is expected to be restored. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.