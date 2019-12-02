CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – Retired Covington Assistant Police Chief Almond Turner will be laid to rest Monday morning in Conyers, eight days after he was shot and killed in Mississippi.
Turner was a public servant for 45 years and served as the assistant chief of Covington for 19 years. Assistant Chief Turner was also the chair of the Newton County School Board. Turner’s funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers.
Police in Meridian, Mississippi, said Turner’s nephew, 41-year-old Christopher Denson, allegedly shot and killed the former assistant police chief during a family event on November 24th. Mississippi police arrested Denson at his apartment the day of the shooting.
Turner’s family included his wife, three children, and several grandchildren.
