HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization has identified the officer killed in Holly Springs as Joe Burson.
The organization posted on Facebook that their "thoughts go out to his family, and his work family at the City of Holly Springs."
A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. where we expect to learn more about the incident that led to his death and the death of the suspect.
CBS46 will air and stream that news conference live, and continue to update this story as we learn more.
