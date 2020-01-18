ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It is not often that someone wakes up into a literal nightmare, but that is exactly what happened to an Atlanta man early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call at Alta Place, where they found a man with stab wounds on his neck and shoulder. The victim claimed that his cousin stabbed him with an unknown object while he was sleeping.
The suspect was gone when officers arrived, and the victim was taken to Grady Hospital.
The victim was reported as alert and conscious. This is an ongoing investigation, and CBS46 will have more details as they become available.
