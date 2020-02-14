ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When CBS46 arrived at the QuikTrip gas station on Howell Mill Road NW Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police were already there filming a PSA on the violent slider crimes that are picking up each month.
Less than 24 hours before a man was shot as a thief stole his friend's purse from their car while they were putting air in their tires.
"The main issue is if you’re outside of your car, even for a few minutes, lock the door," said APD officer Steve Avery, reiterating the points of their PSA. "Even if you’re going to be right next to the car at the pumps or putting air in the tires, lock the door," he added.
Sabrina Peterson says her car was stolen in September while she and a friend were putting air in their tire at the same QuikTrip on Howell Mill.
"Someone slid into my vehicle at the air pump, the exact air pump that he was shot at," Peterson told Mason. She says she moved to California recently, fed up with all of the crimes.
She says she got out of the car for a brief moment to check the gauge on the air pump when a thief slipped in her other door.
"He slid from the passenger seat to the drivers seat and he took off with my car and he flashed a gun...I’m glad I did not run after my car because I may not be here to tell this story," she added.
From February 14, 2019 to the same date in 2020, Atlanta Police report there have been 10 vehicle thefts, 25 larcenies from vehicles, two aggravated assaults and one pedestrian robbery at the same QuikTrip on Howell Mill Road NW.
Jason Lobdell says the problem spans the entire block.
"They’re not out here doing it with a butterknife," Lobdell said. "They’re out here with guns, armed robbery. They’re out here taking your car with a pistol."
Lodbell owns The Loft Athletic Club on the next street and says his car was stolen from in front of his business.
"A car pulled up next to mines, a guy jumped out and in about 30 seconds they took off in my vehicle," Lobdell told Mason. "They found it in a port somewhere up in Charleston. It’s an operation. They’ve got something going on," Lobdell said, adding that he never got his car back. He is calling on QuikTrip and police do to more to keep patrons safe.
"You’ve got a million dollar company and they’re not putting adequate security up here," Lobdell said "Over and over again, they break in, even if you don’t leave anything on your seat. They’re cracking these windows.
A spokesperson for QuikTrip sent CBS46 told CBS46 in a statement :
"All QuikTrip locations are monitored by us at a central location 24 hours a day. In addition, we utilize private security companies and off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security, including the location on Howell Mill. Currently, the officers average around 70 hours a week at the Howell Mill store and one was on-duty last night when the incident occurred."
Atlanta Police say Thursday night's shooting victim was breathing and responsive when he was transported from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.