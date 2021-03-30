Tuesday marks the four year anniversary of the collapse of a section of I-85 in Atlanta that crippled traffic in the city for months.
It happened on this day in 2017 near the intersection of Georgia 400. No one was injured in the fire but traffic was so bad, drivers abandoned their vehicles and left them on the roadway, opting to walk to nearby areas.
It took six weeks for crews to rebuild and reopen the collapsed portion of I-85, weeks ahead of schedule.
Basil Eleby, the man charged with starting the fire, was able to avoid jail time after agreeing to complete an 18 month program.
Check out pictures from the scene of the collapse in the slideshow.
