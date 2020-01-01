SLIDESHOW: Battery bash brings in 2020! WGCL Digital Team Updated 42 min ago Updated 42 min ago | Posted on Jan 1, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Battery bash! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Thousands gathered at the Battery at SunTrust Park in Cobb County to ring in the new year. Check out pictures in the slideshow above! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bash Slideshow Battery Thousand Atlanta Cobb County Ga. Locations Atlanta Cobb County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMayhem in streets of AtlantaA family making a 3D-printed Lamborghini replica is surprised with the real thing when the carmaker heard about the projectVictims found dead during welfare check identifiedPlane with 38 passengers that vanished en route to Antarctica from Chile found; all presumed deadStudents suspended after vicious brawl at Cedar Grove HSWATCH: 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star posts violent crash in front of her homePICTURES: Historic aircraft completes final flight into Cobb CountyPassenger dies aboard Spirit flight from Las Vegas to AtlantaDenny's shuts down after wild CBS46 confrontationThis week is the somber anniversary of the largest mass execution in the US Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.