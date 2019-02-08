Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Candytopia is now open to the public and CBS46 got a sneak peak inside!
The candy wonderland interactive exhibit is in Lenox Marketplace, right next to Phipps Plaza.
There's a confetti room, chocolate river flower room and you can even swim in a marshmallow tsunami!
Tickets are $28 for adults and $20 for children.
Click here for more information!
