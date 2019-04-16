SLIDESHOW: CBS46 viewers share pictures of Notre Dame cathedral Posted by WGCL Digital Team Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email CBS46's Vince Sims CBS46's Vince Sims CBS46's Vince Sims CBS46's Hayley Mason CBS46's Hayley Mason CBS46's Hayley Mason Virginia Ann Hughes Guidry James Kempsey James Kempsey Tammy Griggs-Worley Tammy Griggs-Worley James Kempsey Tammy Griggs-Worley Tammy Griggs-Worley Tammy Griggs-Worley Tammy Griggs-Worley Wesley Chandler Wesley Chandler Wesley Chandler Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As condolences pour in following the fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, viewers are sharing their pictures of the monument with CBS46. Check them out in the widget above. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPolice: Mother and son arrested at Walmart after performing karate, getting nudeHigh school principal dies after donating bone marrow to help 14-year-old boy3-year-old girl found hiding under bed after father kills mother and 2 siblings, police say82 year old woman mauled by pack of dogsWellness check leads deputies to dead body in ConyersRECALL: Pre-cut melon sold at Whole Foods, Kroger, more in 9 states recalled; 93 people sick in salmonella outbreakPolice: Woman sets boyfriend's home on fire after threesomeToddler repeatedly enters wrong password, locks father's iPad for 48 yearsSuspect arrested after woman thrown out window to her deathFormer NFL player charged with murdering 5-year-old girl Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.