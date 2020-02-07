ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The worst is behind us as far as thunderstorms but colder temperatures are moving into the area.
Friday's high will only reach into the mid 40's with overnight lows falling to and below the freezing mark.
There is a chance of rain on Saturday but it will not be like the thunderstorms that rocked the area in the past few days, leaving many flooded and without power.
Check out a slideshow of pictures surveying the damage across the region.
