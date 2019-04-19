ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Toppled trees, downed power lines and washed away roads all being reported after strong storms ripped through metro Atlanta overnight.
Take a look at damage photos from across the area in the slideshow above. App users, tap the main photo to begin the slideshow.
