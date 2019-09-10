SLIDESHOW: Dogs rescued from puppy mill in middle Georgia WGCL Digital Team Updated 25 min ago | Posted on Sep 10, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 15 Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Dogs rescued from middle Georgia puppy mill Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) 44 dogs rescued from a middle Georgia puppy mill are now being nursed back to health at the Atlanta Humane Society. Check out pictures of the dogs in the slideshow above. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Puppy Dog Georgia Mill Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMom shot to death in road rage attack while teaching teenage son to drive, police sayBoy bullied for homemade University of Tennessee T-shirt has logo become official designMom gives online seller $450 for used iPhone, ends up with 2 bars of soap insteadLottery winner not paid $5,000 after ticket stolenGirl hospitalized after school fight caught on videoSon speaks out after father is arrested for alleged molestation14-foot alligator may be the biggest one ever caught in GeorgiaNew mom fatally stabbed, 14-year-old chargedU.S. Coast Guard: Rescuers drill hole through ship's hull, all 4 missing crew members aliveMissing 10-year-old Indiana girl found dead in trash bag; stepmother charged in murder Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.