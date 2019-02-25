Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta City Hall had it's own red carpet for the annual Evening of Fashion and Elegance fashion show.
The show, which was hosted by CBS46's Vince Sims and Karyn Greer, features models and designers with disabilities.
The event was created six years ago and celebrates inclusion and diversity in a competitive fashion industry.
Check out pictures from the event.
