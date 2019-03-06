Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Residents in a Buckhead neighborhood say a sinkhole is a danger zone and they want it fixed immediately.
Neighbors on Dale Drive say the huge crater can seriously hurt someone and it's opening up even larger, making it harder for drivers and pedestrians in the area.
The residents say they've been dealing with the issue for at least two weeks.
One woman told CBS46 News that she watched from her window as part of the hole crumbled apart.
"People are walking on it and it finally caved in on Sunday," the woman told CBS46 News. "People are now walking on the other side, which is probably going to eventually cave in too."
CBS46 was able to get answers from the city on when they're expecting to repair the sinkhole.
A spokesperson with Atlanta Watershed says they're working jointly with the Department of Public Works on the project.
It's now in the hands of the office of engineering services. they're coming up with a design to restore the street.
