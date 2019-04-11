SLIDESHOW: National Pet Day Updated 40 min ago | Posted on Apr 11, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Jennifer Valdez and her pet greyhound CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins' pet doggie Mason (Rebekka Scramm) Karyn Greer's pet doggie Mario (CBS46 Digital Content Manager Tim Kephart) Lola (Cindy Trevizo) Ali (Sandy Durden Sales) Serphora, Salem, Romeo and Rivers (Malia Snavely) Penny (pig) and Maggie (cat) (Veronica Ponzio Mingo) Gracyn and Mavrik (Aimee Baker) Tansy and Tyko (Colleen Todd) Dansby (Christi Wheeler) Princess Pipa, the Bionic Dog! (Brittany Gossett) "Ziva the Diva" (Debra Carr Lookabill) Tigger! (Wendy Ainsworth) Pacer Gray And Penelope Pitstop (Louise Boyce-Nyberg) Pugsley, Cookie, Dash, Todd, and Jack (Samantha Bridges) Bossette (Chandra Mallory) Stax! (ChrisSadie Huff) Emmett (Lisa Pelletier-Burzon) Skyy (Brian Gregory Phillips) Bentley and Tinkerbelle (Shannon Michelle Gilmer) Tucker (Lee Kinsey) Lola (Crystal Landry) Tydous (Jessica Starr Davis) Luey (Robin Turner) Harper (Peggy Hemmeter Detore) Happy National Pet Day! Mia (Roxanne Prindle Wilson) Biscuit (Shannon Michelle Gilmer) Sassy (Renee Rainey Johnson) Abbie (Patsy Steelman Bass) Charlie (Cindy Lynn Thomas) Another Charlie (Susan Barboe Curtis) Cesar (Phyllis Crowder) Charlie (Wendy Gonzalez-Grajeda) Houdini (Renae Smith Darnell) Amber Stone Cat Cobain ( Amy Forrester) Kiki (Renae Smith Darnell) Samson (Amanda Williams) Butterfly (Janet White) Hermione (Dennell Hoogland) Flecha (Silvia Garcia) Bear (Melissa Longo Felder) Baby (Dennis L Wheeler) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It's National Pet Day and CBS46 wants to see your cute and cuddly creature, whatever it is! Take a look at pictures of pets of CBS46 personalities as well as our viewers. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesHigh school principal dies after donating bone marrow to help 14-year-old boyWoman celebrates divorce with fiery photoshoot that goes viralInmate dies while awaiting trail for child molestation, sexual batteryPolice: 4 year-old boy shoots older sister; girl in critical condition3 dead in home after 17 hour standoffKroger to fill more than 600 positions during one-day hiring eventBank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $20HS teacher fatally shoots man at Dunwoody apartment, later killed in police chasePolice detail actions during 17-hour standoff4-month-old baby suffers injuries from abuse Videos
