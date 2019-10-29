ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's that time of the year again! Time for nurse Tara at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to knit some awesome Halloween costumes for NICU babies at the facility.
Tara, who is a mother-of-three, has spent months each year for the past four years making the costumes for the babies.
Check out the pictures in the slideshow above!
