TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- There’s a steady flow of traffic on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker, but that could change if a massive sinkhole in the area creeps closer to the roadway.
Janessa Brown works nearby and said the hole formed a couple of years ago and is now a good 20-feet deep.
“It would be nice to know what’s going on,” Brown said. “If they don’t do anything; I’m afraid it’s going to take out the sidewalk and the whole street would be shut down.”
A birds-eye view from Chopper 46 showed just how massive the hole became and explains why people are now referring to it as ‘The Tucker Crater.’
Ron Copelan also works near the hole and wants to know what’s causing the ground to wash away.
“Well, crater is a good word right now,” Copelan said. “It’s about the size of an Olympic pool. In fact, that’s what I thought it was going to be for a while.”
It appears an infrastructure issue could be causing the problem. There’s a large pipe underground and water at the bottom of the hole.
“Well there needs to be a study of some sort. Something to find out what is the actual cause of it. If it’s mother nature or if it’s man-made. If it’s man-made we may be able to do something about it, if it’s mother nature we may have another story,” Copelan said.
CBS46 checked the tax records and the property is not listed in the county's online database. so it’s unclear who is ultimately responsible for making repairs. A county spokesperson said the property is private and so is the infrastructure. CBS46 will continue to investigate the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.