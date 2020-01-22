STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) Residents in an area of Clayton County are fed up with an eyesore.
Those residents say a pile of trash continues to grow on Cameron Parkway because people are illegally dumping trash there.
There are chairs, dressers, mattresses, rugs and several other household items and people who live and work in the area say it's been going on for months.
"They come over here. They park. They drop their stuff off. Then, sometimes the metal man comes and he’ll pick up all the metal out of there," says Tray Wimberly, who works nearby.
The county has promised to clean up the mess and are trying to determine who is doing the illegal dumping.
