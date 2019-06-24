ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The cleanup continues in Buckhead after powerful storms ripped through the area on Saturday.
Wind and rain pounded the area, knocking down power lines and leaving thousands in the dark.
Several trees also came down but Buckhead resident Bob Quinn didn't get the full idea of what happened until he woke up Sunday morning. A tree had crashed down onto his home.
"There was no light in my house so I couldn't tell how much damage had been done. I look out my back door and see a tree was laying on the back of my house," Quinn told CBS46 News.
Check out storm damage photos in the slideshow above!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.