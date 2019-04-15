Atlanta, GA (CBS46)Thousands of Georgia Power customers were without power on Sunday and many are still in the dark after powerful storms ripped through metro Atlanta.

As of 5 a.m., Georgia Power's outage map showed at least 1,500 customers still offline but crews are working to restore service and those affected should see their power fully restored within the next few hours.

Most of the severe weather passed thorough Sunday morning and tornado warnings were issued for four southern metro Atlanta counties. WGXA in Macon reports a tornado was confirmed in Butts County.

Large hail was reported across Polk County as well.

There were also several delays at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

Several trees were blown over and branches were strewn across roadways, leaving a mess behind and causing for treacherous travel conditions.

A portion of Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta was partially blocked between 12th and 13th streets due to a toppled tree but the roadway has since been cleared.

Thankfully, the next chance for storms in metro Atlanta won't be until Friday, when we could see some morning thunderstorms.

