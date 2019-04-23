ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine who spray painted Satanic symbols all over a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
The vandals are accused of spray painting the numbers "666" and the word "DIE" on homes, fences and utility boxes around the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.
Residents say the culprits keep coming back as quickly as the graffiti is washed off.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
