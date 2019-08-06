GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Speed through some Gwinnett County school zones and you could get a ticket in the mail.
A Georgia law passed in 2018 now allows speed cameras to be used for traffic enforcement in school zones.
“I think pretty much every jurisdiction has this issue of people speeding through school zones, and [it’s] really just to get ahead of the curve before any injuries or any unfortunate deaths occur,” Duluth police officer Ted Sadowski said.
While the cameras haven’t gone up yet, the cities of Lilburn and Duluth have approved them to go up soon.
“The first 30 days after it’s installed, people will start getting warnings. After 30 days have elapsed, they will start getting citations in the mail,” added Sadowski.
In Duluth, the cameras will be installed in four busy school zones: Chattahoochee Elementary School, Mason Elementary School, Duluth Middle School, and Coleman Middle School.
Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 15 miles per hour or more could face a $75 fine for the first violation, and $125 for the second.
Illinois-based RedSpeed USA will install and operate the cameras, which will capture the speeder’s vehicle and license plate number. However, police will make the final decision on issuing a citation.
Who gets the money collected from paid tickets? The city will receive 65 percent. The remaining amount will go to RedSpeed.
“The funding is actually through violator funding, so there’s no city cost,” Sadowski said.
Sadowski said the cameras will help keep the community safe as officers have limited manpower.
“Our officers are out there answering 911 calls, they can’t be at every school,” Sadowski said.
Twenty-one law enforcement agencies in Georgia use the service.
Flashing lights and signage will be installed to tell drivers about the new speed cameras.
Once final approval is received from the county, the cameras will go up in just a few short weeks.
