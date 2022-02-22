ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Slutty Vegan restaurant on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta is the latest victim of a smash and grab in the metro, and it was all caught on camera.
The restaurant says this location and other businesses in the area were hit early Tuesday morning.
In the early morning hours, someone broke into & stole a few items from our RDA location. 🥺🥺 . Other businesses on the...Posted by SluttyVegan ATL on Tuesday, February 22, 2022
The restaurant said in a Facebook post, "We are all okay, however, our RDA location will be closed for the remainder of the day as we rectify this unfortunate situation."
If you have any information regarding these break-ins, contact Atlanta PD.
