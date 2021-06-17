ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In honor of Juneteenth, Slutty Vegan and NBA All-Star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns have teamed up to serve free food to the Atlanta community in celebration of the holiday.
The event will be held on June 19 at any of the three locations of Slutty Vegan throughout Atlanta: Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Jonesboro, and Edgewood Avenue. Visitors can enjoy the vegan burger joint’s famous One Night Stand and a side of fries for FREE, all day long while supplies last, according to the press release.
Slutty Vegan also added that they will be paying their employees time and a half in celebration of Juneteenth.
