Today marks another installment in the yearly tradition that is Small Business Saturday.
It is a tradition that has given Americans an opportunity to give back to their communities by shopping locally in lieu of buying from big retail chains.
COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on businesses across the nation, creating especially unsteady conditions for owners who are not part of national chains.
With many small businesses having already been forced to close due to the pandemic, the coming holiday season's anticipated sales are sorely needed.
"I think that our small businesses are what drive our economy and drive community success, so I think it's incredibly important that people start focusing on that and redirecting their attention," said shopper Sophia, out and about early and buying local in Little Five Points.
Store owners are heavily counting on the yearly Small Business Saturday initiative to stay afloat this season.
"A lot of people have gotten really comfortable with businesses like Amazon because they can order directly from their homes... they've forgotten the fact that you can actually order online from a lot of small businesses," continued Sophia.
As coronavirus continues to surge, early reports of lackluster Black Friday sales are dampening expectations for many small businesses.
Another local shopper, Courtney, said of the initiative, "I brought my family here to show them why I love Little Five Points so much; I just believe in supporting them and building up the best way we can."
Sophia added, "we encourage them to only eat local, to buy Black when they can, and to be really conscious about their purchasing so that we can actually do a lot of good."
On a Small Business Saturday unlike any other in recent memory, remember that there are more options than physically walking into a store, with many local businesses now offering online shopping.
