ATLANTA (CBS46) -Small business owners across the country are navigating through a new normal that would normally be a worst nightmare—losing all business, having to lay off staff, and seeking emergency loan assistance in a matter of days.
Eric Alimena has run a successful limousine company for years until a few weeks ago when he lost 100% of business
“We've gone from having several rides a week to having zero,” said Alimena, the CEO of Alimena Limousine and Worldwide Transportation.
He said telling his staff that they could not longer afford to pay them was one of his hardest days in business.
“We went in and looked at the numbers and said we just have to cut this,” Alimena told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “We had to go tell everybody that we just weren't able to keep them employed.”
Alimena is one of the many small business owners now trying to bring in money through loans. He was gearing up to submit an application through his bank this week, but learned the lender had exhausted its funds before Alimena’s request could be considered.
“There was no application and then when we saw the news that Wells Fargo had already given out their allotment, it was really hard to take especially with me being a customer for so long,” Alimena told CBS46.
Other business owners explain they've been denied or told that they need a pre-existing relationship with the bank to be considered. Salon owner Veronica Lima has experienced both.
“I've been super frustrated with all of these loan processes” said the owner of Mirror Mirror Beaute Bar. “I am assuming they are working on it,” she added explaining that she was told by an SBA representative her initial application was in a batch of applications that were lost.
On a call with Georgia broadcasters Congressman Doug Collins said he learned that some small and medium-sized banks have just started processing money, but that the Paycheck Protection Program will likely run out of money soon.
He said he will be working with Congress next week to replenish the funds.
