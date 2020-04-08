ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fulton County administrators are encouraging small business owners to apply for loans made available to small entrepreneurs located in the county.
The loans are to help small businesses deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.
“Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE), a nonprofit agency, will administer a $1.5 million small business loan program that will benefit small businesses in Fulton County outside the City of Atlanta”, stated a press release from the county.
Applicants can receive up to $50,000 in emergency working capital for qualifying Fulton County small businesses located outside the City of Atlanta who have experienced loss of revenue or service disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand small business and its importance to our communities, family well-being and our economy,” says Grace Fricks, President and CEO of Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE). “Through ACE the Fulton County Commission is stepping in rapidly to save small business.”
To qualify:
- Organizations must be in business at least 2 years.
- All applications are now being accepted online.
- Businesses must be asked to provide required documentation to ACE by fax, mail, or email. A final decision will be made as quickly as possible.
For more information, log on to https://aceloans.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.