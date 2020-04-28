SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- With school events cancelled, a group of Snellville teens decided to have a socially-distanced prom night of their own.
The small group got into a limousine driven by Eric Alimena and rode around town taking photos in their suits and gowns. It was one of the only rides Alimena has been able to offer clients in more than a month.
He's the owner and founder of Alimena Limosuine and Worldwide Travel. He had to stop paying his staff more than a month ago because of the coronavirus pandemic and hoped his application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan would help. He quickly learned he was one of many small business owners who did not get approved for money when it was initially released and quickly depleted.
"Right now, I am waiting to hear back from the banks," Alimena said. "I haven’t heard anything from the banks so far. I am really hoping that we don’t lose this," he added.
He says he's been checking his application for two weeks and was disheartened to learn that large companies and major restaurant chains took some of the money in the first round.
"It’s designed for businesses like mine, that we’re small," Alimena said. "We don’t have a bunch of resources. We don’t have a bunch put away in savings, so it was going to be our saving grace. Then all of a sudden hearing that some of the big companies ended up getting it. It was hard to take."
The Paycheck Protection Program got a $310 billion replenishment from Congress. But on Monday, the first for a second round of applications and payments, the system was so overwhelmed it crashed.
Big businesses continue to announce they will return millions they received from the Small Business Administration.
Ashley Bell who overseas the SBA in Georgia says there are new protections in place to make sure smaller businesses get the money this time.
"Now, we’ve instituted even more stringent restrictions. Any loan over $2 million is going to get a full audit by the Treasury and SBA and that’s hopefully going to deter larger businesses so we can keep more money for smaller ones," Bell said.
He said $30 billion was allocated for banks with under $1 billion worth of assets, and another $30 billion was set aside for banks with up to $10 billion in assets.
"That will limit the ability for larger banks to come in and take the majority of the funds that are in the PPP program," Bell said.
If applicants did not get approved the first time, it is up to the bank to let the applicant reapply or to continue processing the original application.
"Your bank can let you know if they’re going to continue your application or not," Bell said. "If you’ve not heard form your bank between last round and this round, my advice is that you seek additional lenders."
For Alimena, its the people behind the numbers like his staff who are hurting most.
"I feel really bad for them because they are really struggling," Alimena said, explaining some of his employees have not received unemployment assistance either. "They are really trying to figure out not just how to pay their bills but how to put food on the table, a couple of them not receiving anything for over a month."
