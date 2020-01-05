ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Every month, without a hitch Goodwill and Faith Church in Northwest Atlanta says they pay the same amount for their water.
The church financial officer, Mattie Long, confirmed and said, "Every month, we pay this $13.12 because that's what we ordinarily pay."
That's why she and other members say the bills they received for nearly $800 and $3,000 make no sense.
"When the $700 bill came we wondered what is this?" said secretary Hattie Mathews. "So we went downtown and they told us it was under review."
Both Long and Mathews say that bill has been under review since they received it back in January 2019.
Long said every time the church asked about the bill, they were told to just pay the regular amount they'd been paying. "Then all of a sudden at the end of this year we get this great big bill," she said.
That great big bill was for $2,913.09.
Because the city says the church has not paid either outrageous bill, or come to a resolution, the city is now threatening to disconnect the church's water entirely.
CBS46 reached out to Atlanta Watershed Management for answers.
Their press secretary replied, "The Department of Watershed Management is sending an inspection team to the site on Monday, January 6th for a meter investigation to better address the customer’s concerns."
CBS46 will continue to investigate and work to get results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.