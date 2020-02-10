Earthquake seismograph (MGN Online)
Earthquake seismograph (MGN Online)

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a small earthquake struck the Lilburn area on Sunday.

The 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning about two kilometers north of Lilburn. 

A check of the Earthquake magnitude scale, a quake measuring 2.3 is usually not felt but can be recorded by a seismograph.

Some residents sounded off on social media after feeling the effects.

