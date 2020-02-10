LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a small earthquake struck the Lilburn area on Sunday.
The 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning about two kilometers north of Lilburn.
A check of the Earthquake magnitude scale, a quake measuring 2.3 is usually not felt but can be recorded by a seismograph.
Some residents sounded off on social media after feeling the effects.
Everything always happens in Lilburn smh when will Dacula get attention @earthquakes— Samya Pasha (@smpasha14) February 10, 2020
#earthquakeLiburnGeorgiaThe U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Lilburn at 4:20 a.m. Data shows it happened at a depth of 3.29 miles underground, and about 1.24 miles north of Lilburn.— Tanya Russell (@jazzbellasoft) February 9, 2020
@chipcoffey did you feel the earthquake this morning? Apparently a 2.3 struck around Lilburn.— Kathryn Grant (@KathrynGrantRM) February 9, 2020
