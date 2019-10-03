DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) An earthquake overnight was felt north of Atlanta early Thursday morning.
The magnitude 2.1 earthquake hit about three miles of Dalton. According to earthquake.usgs.gov, the impact of the earthquake would not be felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.
The area isn't known for large earthquakes but there have been a few smaller ones that have caused light damage.
The largest known earthquake in the southeast occurred on April 29, 2003 near Fort Payne, Alabama.
