ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Crews are still on the scene of a small fire that occurred at the Atlanta City Jail, Tuesday.
Some streets around the jail, located in the 200 block of Peachtree Street, have been blocked.
Officials tells CBS46 the fire started from workers on the roof. It got into the insulation and smoke went into the jail.
All inmates have been accounted for inside the jail. They were moved to another location inside the facility.
Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.
