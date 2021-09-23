ATLANTA (CBS46) — A small plane because stuck in power lines earlier today in Waycross, which is about 4 hours from Atlanta near Savannah.
At this time, it is unknown what cause the plane to become entangled in the lines. A rescue crew was called in to rescue the pilot who could be seen in the cockpit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.