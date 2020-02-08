CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Federal Aviation Administration have located the small plane that disappeared from radar after taking off from an airport in Peachtree City.
The Cessna Citation took off from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City shortly before 10 a.m. and disappeared from radar in the vicinity of Cherokee County about 10 minutes later.
It's unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft.
Investigators told CBS46 that the plane crashed in a wooded area about 3.5 miles from Mauldin Rd in Gordon County.
The Gordon County Sheriff's Office have not confirmed any fatalities at this time.
No word on where the plane was headed.
CBS46 is working to gather additional information and will provide updates as new details are learned.
