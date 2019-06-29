BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A small plane had to make an emergency landing in a marsh early Saturday afternoon.
The plane landed in a marsh near Dan Road in Brunswick around 3 p.m.
The piper aircraft was headed to Brunswick Golden Isles airport when it ran out of fuel.
According to Brunswick officials, the three passengers on board did not appear to have suffered from injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
