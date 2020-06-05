EATONTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A small plane crashed Friday afternoon in Eatonon.
First responders were dispacted around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a small plane crash near the 200 block of Tanyard Road.
Investigators say, the twin-engine turboprop aircraft, Piper PA-31T, departed from Williston, Florida and was traveling to Indiana when the accident occurred.
The FAA was called to investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified as well.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.