ATLANTA (CBS46) — Across metro Atlanta, restaurants and venues are trying to navigate New Years Eve celebrations as COVID surges.
On Wednesday afternoon, The Battery confirmed its outdoor celebration is still set. Several restaurants on the property will have their own celebrations in what’s expected to be one of the largest gatherings for the Atlanta area.
Other large events, like the balloon drop at Chattahoochie Food Works and Atlanta’s Peach Drop, are canceled due to COVID concerns. Several small restaurants, like Amore in Inman Park, canceled New Years Eve services because of the virus.
However, many restaurants can confidently say there’s no chance they’ll shut down service for New Year's Eve.
Greg Best, a partner at The Ticonderoga Club, said he is “absolutely” certain their New Year's “extended happy hour” is happening Friday.
“If we were having this discussion a week and a half ago, I’d tell you there would be no New Years,” said Best.
Ticonderoga Club was forced to shut its doors last minute after about 40% of its 13 person staff tested positive for COVID days before Christmas. As the staff recovers, so does the small business’s excitement for the new year.
“As of two days ago, we’ll have a full roster again – knowing ok we can do this again!” said Best.
Like many other restaurants open New Year's Eve, a seat at Ticonderoga Club requires a reservation in its limited capacity dining room and bar.
“I’d say 95% are regulars,” said Best. “We made the decision to honor the reservations we had through the end of the year but are not really opening the gates for anything beyond that.”
As a belated Christmas gift, some of those guests will be folks whose previous reservations had been canceled last week.
“Two if not three of the folks were on the books were for Christmas and New Year's Eve. So we’ll be seeing them,” said Best.
